Kenny G Did a Surprise Mid-Flight Concert and Everyone Is Making the Same Joke

On Saturday, a flight between Tampa and Los Angeles featured a gift that may not have been requested by all passengers. Airline guests were treated to an impromptu performance from saxophonist Kenny G. For those who don't give a damn about adult contemporary, he's all four faces on the genre's Mount Rushmore. 

According to TMZ, one of the flight attendants announced they were doing a Relay for Life fundraiser and wanted to get donations from passengers. (Are they supposed to do that?)

Kenny was apparently enamored with the idea and decided quite to help out. He told the cross-country travelers if they raised $2,000 for the cause, he would walk up and down the aisle in a smooth and sultry manner. 

The passengers ponied up. Kenny G delivered on his promise.

It's a weird, kind of uncomfortable thing that will probably never happen to you on a flight, no matter how much you fly. On the upside, if you wish you were there, by watching the grainy footage on a cell phone, you're experiencing it the exact same way as everyone on that flight. Hardly anyone present forgot to take out their phone and film the serenade.

Naturally, in the shadow of recent airline horror stories, loads of social media jesters compared having sax at 30,000 feet to the abuse recently seen on other airlines. 

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

