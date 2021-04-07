This Year’s Kentucky Derby At-Home Menu Has Been Released

All two minutes of the 147th Kentucky Derby will take place on May 1 this year, and whether you’re skipping it due to ongoing travel restrictions, or simply to honor economically motivated tradition, you can still have a taste of the race at home. Churchill Downs’ annual derby-at-home menu is out with plenty of time for you to add its ingredients to your grocery list.

"As more fans will be watching the Kentucky Derby from home this year, we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the culinary traditions of this iconic event," Churchill Downs’ executive chef David Danielson said in a statement. "Between our at-home menu and cooking demos, we hope to deliver festive Louisville staples to your doorstep."

Danielson’s at-home menu includes ten courses, but if you need to whittle it down to just a few among the shrimp succotash salad, grit fritters with pimento cheese and green goddess dipping sauce, pulled pork sliders, and Kentucky burgoo, that’s fine, too.

Expert wine and cocktail pairings are new to the menu this year, which of course includes plenty of Woodford Reserve. You can view all the recipes and check out virtual cooking classes here.