Churchill Downs Just Released 8 Recipes for Your At-Home Kentucky Derby Menu

The Kentucky Derby, which typically takes place on the first Sunday in May, was postponed until September 5 this year due to a racehorse strike. Just kidding, it was COVID-19. The 146th annual run for the roses will still take place at Churchill Downs, but without its moneyed, big hat-wearing crowds. So, the folks at the Derby have released a whole menu's worth of recipes to help you celebrate the most expensive two minutes in sports.

Now you can make Churchill Downs executive chef David Danielson’s Derby day dishes, including seafood pasta salad, Henry Bain steak burger sliders, and bourbon rice crispy treats, along with your usual mint juleps.

“We have made the difficult decision to hold this year’s Kentucky Derby on September 5 without fans,” a recent Churchill Downs announcement reads. “Churchill Downs and all of our team members feel strongly that it is our collective responsibility as citizens of Louisville to do all we responsibly can to protect the health, safety and security of our community in these challenging times and believe that running the Derby without spectators is the best way to do that.”

Kentucky is presently being ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, with 2,300 new cases reported recently.

You can peruse each of Danielson’s eight Derby day recipes here, Vineyard Vines not required.