Kentucky Distilleries Can Now Sell Bourbon Online for the First Time

It's not going to magically make Pappy Van Winkle easy to get your hands on, but it may get easier to order other bourbons you're craving.

A new law has gone into effect that allows distilleries, breweries, and wineries in Kentucky to sell their beloved liquids online for the first time. Drinkers will be able to place orders from within the state or other states that have similar laws allowing the sale to be made.

Kentucky State Representative Adam Koenig, one of the co-sponsors for HB 415, was the first to make a purchase directly from a producer after the regulations went into effect. "I am honored to be able to place the first order,” Representative Koenig said in a statement. "Hitting ‘complete purchase’ symbolized so much more than buying a great bottle of bourbon. For Kentucky citizens, it means both convenience and expanded options to choose from. It is an extraordinary day for the men and women who work at our distilleries, wineries, and breweries as well as Kentuckians who want a bourbon or glass of wine with dinner."

He ordered bourbon from Angel's Envy in Louisville, per Local 12. There are currently a limited number of states with similar laws, but, as Paste notes, laws around alcohol have loosened in many cities and states because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of huge distilleries in Kentucky may mean the state helps lead the way for similar laws elsewhere.

Though there were some options for shipping previously, which required an in-person transaction to start the process, according to the announcement from the Republican House Caucus, the bill opens up the possibilities for distilleries, breweries, and wineries in the state at a time when small businesses across the country are struggling due to the pandemic. This will allow them to take online orders and ship bottles directly to customers. It will also allow people in Kentucky to order directly from businesses in other states that have similar laws in place.

There are restrictions, though. The law ensures that alcohol isn't sold in "dry" communities. The boxes the alcohol is shipped in also have to be marked as such, and the purchase will require an ID check at the time of the sale and at the time of delivery.

Brown-Forman, a major producer that includes Jack Daniels, Woodford Reserve, and Old Forester as parts of its portfolio, told Thrillist that it's not in a rush to take advantage of the new option. "As a 150-year-old bourbon company, we are patient distillers. Brown-Forman is showing that same patience as we prepare to ship our much-loved bourbons, like Old Forester and Woodford Reserve, directly to legal-drinking-age consumers where legal to do so. As with how we craft our bourbon, we want to ensure that there is nothing better in the market in how we ship our spirits products directly to consumers," a representative wrote in an email.

"Now that I have placed the order," Representative Koenig said. "I am definitely looking forward to raising a glass and toasting this new chapter in our state’s alcoholic beverage control laws."

h/t Paste