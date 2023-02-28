Here's How You and Your Friends Can Go to Coachella for Free

Have you been fantasizing about going to Coachella, but have been hindered by the reality that you actually owe money for state taxes? Me too, love. And while dreams of seeing Bad Bunny in the glistening desert sun—Kendall Jenner nowhere to be found—will likely remain unfulfilled for many of us, one lucky person is going to get the ultimate VIP experience, thanks to Ketel One Botanical.

The company is launching a giveaway offering a grand prize that includes a private Palm Springs residence, roundtrip air travel, VIP festival tickets, and other fun treats to one person and three of their friends. You’ll get to stay in a Spritz Oasis, with car service ferrying you to and from Coachella festival grounds, and a house stocked with products from Drybar, Vacation, and other festival favorites.

The house has a pool, outdoor bar, and plenty of space to recover from intense festival nights. With eight bedrooms, a waterslide, pickleball court, putting green, and an outdoor kitchen, it might actually be tempting to avoid the party crowds to get some R&R. The VIP experience will be for Weekend Two of the Festival, the weekend of April 21.