Here's How You and Your Friends Can Go to Coachella for Free
Ketel One is giving away the ultimate VIP Palm Springs experience.
Have you been fantasizing about going to Coachella, but have been hindered by the reality that you actually owe money for state taxes? Me too, love. And while dreams of seeing Bad Bunny in the glistening desert sun—Kendall Jenner nowhere to be found—will likely remain unfulfilled for many of us, one lucky person is going to get the ultimate VIP experience, thanks to Ketel One Botanical.
The company is launching a giveaway offering a grand prize that includes a private Palm Springs residence, roundtrip air travel, VIP festival tickets, and other fun treats to one person and three of their friends. You’ll get to stay in a Spritz Oasis, with car service ferrying you to and from Coachella festival grounds, and a house stocked with products from Drybar, Vacation, and other festival favorites.
The house has a pool, outdoor bar, and plenty of space to recover from intense festival nights. With eight bedrooms, a waterslide, pickleball court, putting green, and an outdoor kitchen, it might actually be tempting to avoid the party crowds to get some R&R. The VIP experience will be for Weekend Two of the Festival, the weekend of April 21.
To enter, you can head to festivalsweeps.ketelone.com. In order to be eligible, you must be at least 25 years old and a resident of the United States. Your entry must be submitted before March 19, 2023 in order to be considered for the grand prize.
"Sunshine and celebrations are synonymous with a Ketel One Botanical Spritz, and what better way to kick off the unofficial start to Spritz Season than with an extraordinary desert oasis experience inspired by our standout signature cocktail," Olivia Kupfer, Director of Ketel One, shared in a statement with Thrillist. "Much like watching your favorite musical act, the Ketel One Botanical Spritz is a sensorial experience that truly elevates the moment."
For 25 runner-up winners, you'll have the chance to win a $200 gift card that can be redeemed for an event or concert of your choosing. There will also be 50 second-prize winners, who will receive a Ketel One Botanical Spritz Festival Kit, which will include a portable outdoor speaker, acrylic glassware, ice molds and more.
Good luck, and if you end up in the desert, send a besito to Benito for me.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.