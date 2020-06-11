The Keurig for Cocktails Is (Finally) Available Across the US

Through social distancing and bar closures, a whole lot of us have learned to appreciate the value of a talented bartender. Nonetheless, this would have been welcome news back in March, but better late than never. The Keurig for cocktails you may have heard about but never seen is finally available across the contiguous United States.

Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig is available to order online as well as in select stores starting June 11. Prior to this point, it'd only been available in a limited capacity in a handful of states. The Home Bar is geared for a variety of cocktails, but also launched a pilot program to pump out beer from a pod with Golden Road Brewing earlier this year.

The machine is almost exactly like the Keurig with which you're already familiar. You drop in a pod for the drink of your choice, and out pops a cocktail chilled and carbonated as necessary. Also, like Keurig, there are waste issues that will make some people balk at the convenience. Currently, the company offers an upcycling program for the pods to ensure some amount of the pods don't wind up in landfills, but you aren't able to recycle them curbside or compost the pods. The company's goal is to make all of the pods and packaging in a way where they can be recycled curbside by 2025. That's also the mark for having all production facilities become zero waste, according to the company's sustainability initiatives.

If you're looking to get your kitchen a little more like that of the Jetsons and install a robot bartender, there are an impressive number of cocktail options available already. Those options include cosmos, mojitos, Long Island iced tea, margarita, old fashioned, white Russian, whiskey sour, sangrias, rosé spritzer, gin and tonics, and loads of others.

Your futuristic robot butler, er, bartender will run you $299, and a tube with four pods runs somewhere from $14.99 to $18.99. Unfortunately, this does mean that all of your Tom Cruise-in-Cocktail moves are going to go to waste now.