This Is the Keurig for Cookies

Whether you're whipping them up from scratch or breaking and baking the pre-made stuff from the store, baking cookies is hardly a chore -- especially when you sneakily eat pieces of cookie dough. But if that sounds like too much work for you, a new "smart" appliance claims to make the process easier, faster, and hard to screw up, with a proprietary pod system similar to Keurig coffee brewers.
SideChef, the company that makes a recipe app of the same name, recently launched a Kickstarter campaign with a goal to raise $100,000 to finance the device, aptly dubbed the CHiP Smart Cookie Oven, according to a report by CNET. That's right, folks: you may soon be able to own a kitchen appliance entirely dedicated to making cookies, which may or may not be the most sensible use of your limited counter space ever.
As you can see in the above Kickstarter video, the CHiP baking process is fairly straightforward. All you have to do is take your cookie pods (available via a subscription) out of the fridge, scan a QR code on the pod packaging via the accompanying CHiP app to set the correct baking settings, pop the dough pods (a maximum of four at a time) onto the baking surface, and wait 10-or-so minutes until your cookies ready. Of course, it remains to be seen if the high-tech method actually makes baking cookies easier and better than just breaking and baking cookie dough from the store in your traditional oven. Convenience-wise, that's a damn high bar to meet, let alone beat.
As for cost, let's just say the machine is a bit of an investment. SideChef said CHiP will retail for $249, but you can be among the 500 people who can buy one for $99 via a Kickstarter contribution, or you'll have the chance to pre-order one for $129, according to the CNET report. As for the actual cookie pods, subscriptions will set you back anywhere from 88 cents to $2 per cookie. Thankfully, you'll be able to use your own, and likely cheaper, dough with CHiP's manual mode, but you'll still be restricted to baking only four cookies at a time.
Of course, the entire premise of the machine is also based on the assumption that you somehow manage to not to eat all the cookie dough pods before you can bake them. Good luck with that.
