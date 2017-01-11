This Is the Keurig for Cookies

Whether you're whipping them up from scratch or breaking and baking the pre-made stuff from the store, baking cookies is hardly a chore -- especially when you sneakily eat pieces of cookie dough. But if that sounds like too much work for you, a new "smart" appliance claims to make the process easier, faster, and hard to screw up, with a proprietary pod system similar to Keurig coffee brewers.

SideChef, the company that makes a recipe app of the same name, recently launched a Kickstarter campaign with a goal to raise $100,000 to finance the device, aptly dubbed the CHiP Smart Cookie Oven, according to a report by CNET. That's right, folks: you may soon be able to own a kitchen appliance entirely dedicated to making cookies, which may or may not be the most sensible use of your limited counter space ever.