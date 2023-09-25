Keurig Wants to Send You and Your Friends on an Over-the-Top Coffee Vacation

You know what makes a steaming cup of coffee savored on a crisp autumn day even better? Drinking it curled up in a cozy cabin during a weekend away that cost you less than…a cup of coffee.

To celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29, Keurig is giving caffeine lovers the chance to win a unique trip, an exclusive weekend in a picturesque New York town to fully immerse themselves in all things caffeine with a coffee-centric getaway.

One lucky winner, along with three guests, will be flown to a scenic lakefront cabin in Waccabuc, New York for a java journey that includes a private coffee-centric cooking class, coffee cocktail mixology, and barista art classes, plus free coffee for a year from Keurig. The winner must be able to travel during the month of November this year, so pack those bags and get ready to bask in the beauty of New England fall while sipping a steaming mug of hot joe on your gratis getaway.

The Keurig Coffee House Sweepstakes runs from September 25 through September 29 (National Coffee Day), and to enter you may head over to Keurig's Instagram. Comment #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes on the giveaway post and then tag two friends you'd like to share the weekend with. For a bonus entry, post a story on your own Instagram of yourself drinking coffee at home and use the hashtag #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes in your caption.

Can't make the trek to a blissful caffeinated weekend away? You can still grab coffee deals from Keurig to celebrate National Coffee Day, including 20% off brewers and accessories (or 30% off your whole order if you buy a brewer and four or more boxes of pods) by using the code COFFEEDAY23 when you checkout. You can also save 15% off all beverage offers live on their site. The National Coffee Day Keurig deals run September 26 through October 2.