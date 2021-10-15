Keurig's New Coffee Advent Calendar Will Keep You Caffeinated Through the Holidays

Admit it. The holidays are exhausting, and I know I'll need a little something, something extra to get me through those long nights of gift wrapping. Enter our trusty coffee hero Keurig, who's helping us make it through the season with 24 days of caffeine.

The coffee maker company has curated an advent calendar, dubbed the 24 Cups of Cheer Advent Calendar, that gets you just that, 24 cups of cheer in the form of a new k-cup each day. The box features Green Mountain Roasters Dark Chocolate Hazelnut and The Original Donut Shop Peppermint Bark Coffee, among others.

"A warm and wonderfully delicious holiday countdown. Filled with coffee and cocoa, this festive and flavorful collection of 24 K-Cup pods helps you brew holiday magic all season long," Keurig said of its advent calendar. "Uncover a surprising new variety every day from your favorite brands."