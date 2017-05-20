News

Man Walks Straight Through a Mirror in this Spooky Optical Illusion

KevinbParry/Instagram

Your common household mirror does not typically posses supernatural qualities. Unless of course you're stop-motion animator Kevin Parry, who appears to have just defied the laws of physics and posted the results to Instagram. 

In his video, Parry positions a mirror next to a tree in the Hoyt Arboretum in Portland, Oregon, and appears to walk straight through the damn thing, as if he's transporting himself into an episode of Stranger Things. It's eerie as hell, so take a look for yourself: 

While you marinate over what the hell is actually happening in this video, it might be time to consider the reality of alternative dimensions. Or, you can factor in Parry's skill with a camera, and perhaps try tilting your head to the side the next time you watch the video. Oh yeah, and always stay on the lookout for hidden snakes.

[h/t Mashable]

