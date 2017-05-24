Watch Kevin Spacey Somehow Out-Swear Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay more or less built his television career by testing his carotid artery's elasticity while destroying unfortunate cooks with a barrage of expletives. The shouty chef knows how to drop an f-bomb. But it turns out Ramsay's foul mouth is no match for that of House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey.
Spacey recently appeared as Ramsay's first guest on The F-Word, which premieres next Tuesday, May 31, on FOX. In a short clip from the interview (shown above), Spacey snacks on a meal of fish prepared by the chef while talking about an upcoming performance of his one-man play, Clarence Darrow. But it quickly becomes clear the actor has seemingly taken it upon himself to out-swear Ramsay by not-so-subtly dropping the f-word after every other word or so. He goes on to describe Ramsay's fish as "fucking, fucking, fucking good," and even yells "fuck off" to someone off-camera.
While Ramsay claims his "fuck offs" are better, he ultimately concedes that Spacey has out-cursed him.
"Damn!" Ramsay says. "I've been out-fucked."
Welp. As they say, there's a first time for everything...
