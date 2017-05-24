News

Watch Kevin Spacey Somehow Out-Swear Gordon Ramsay

By Published On 05/24/2017 By Published On 05/24/2017
YouTube/Gordon Ramsay

Trending

related

This Job Will Literally Pay You to Cuddle With Cats

related

The First Big 'Game of Thrones' Trailer Promises War and Dragons

related

Arizona Hiker Almost Freezes to Death Chasing Free Pizza

related

This is What 3,000 Bees Will Do to Your Face

Gordon Ramsay more or less built his television career by testing his carotid artery's elasticity while destroying unfortunate cooks with a barrage of expletives. The shouty chef knows how to drop an f-bomb. But it turns out Ramsay's foul mouth is no match for that of House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey.

Spacey recently appeared as Ramsay's first guest on The F-Word, which premieres next Tuesday, May 31, on FOX. In a short clip from the interview (shown above), Spacey snacks on a meal of fish prepared by the chef while talking about an upcoming performance of his one-man play, Clarence Darrow. But it quickly becomes clear the actor has seemingly taken it upon himself to out-swear Ramsay by not-so-subtly dropping the f-word after every other word or so. He goes on to describe Ramsay's fish as "fucking, fucking, fucking good," and even yells "fuck off" to someone off-camera.

While Ramsay claims his "fuck offs" are better, he ultimately concedes that Spacey has out-cursed him.

"Damn!" Ramsay says. "I've been out-fucked."

Welp. As they say, there's a first time for everything...

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thinks Gordon Ramsay could have tried a little harder here. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Uber Owes NYC Drivers Tens of Millions
News

related

READ MORE
Teavana Will Give Away Free Iced Tea on Friday and All Summer Long
News

related

READ MORE
You'll Be Happier With Less Money in These Cities
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More