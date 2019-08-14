Keystone Light Is Offering to Pay Your Rent so That You'll Come Back to Daddy

We must appreciate the most important figures in our lives; they emotionally supported us through tough transitions, taught us how to budget, provided drink when we were without substantial resources, and cost less than $10 for a 15-pack at Walmart. Thank you, Keystone Light. And now our beer brand foster parents have announced they will continue supporting us post-grad, by giving 13 people a year’s worth of rent money.
OK, a year’s worth if you’re between the ages of 21 and 24, and livin’ thrifty. It’s $12,000 in total, given in October, in the form of a check. The contest was announced last week as part of the brand’s effort to target consumers in their early twenties. I’m sure it doesn’t come as a total shock to most that a cheap lawnmower beer with the slogan “always smooth, even when you’re not” is promptly dropped by newly salaried young professionals. But the brand seems to think it just takes a little check from daddy.
“These consumers are craving financial stability, and we know from our research that housing expenses create a strain, eating up a large portion of their income,” MillerCoors’ associate brand manager said in a statement. “With our free rent program, we’re hoping to ease part of the burden to enable them to enjoy the fun things in life, like having a cold beer and celebrating with friends.”
So, basically, they want to help save you money so you can continue buying the cheapest beer.
The sweepstakes will continue until September 29. Look for Keystone Light packaging with a Snapcode, which will link to the content’s web page.
If you're not one of the lucky 13, you still might be one of the lucky 150 runner-ups that will receive "Adult Transition Packs." These care packages contain all of the essentials: an inflatable chair, a shower curtain, a Hawaiian Tee, and a chandelier made of beer.
