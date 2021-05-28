KFC's New Feast Bundle Gets You 10 Pieces of Chicken, Sides, Desserts & Drinks for $30

Memorial Day has many perks—such as massive sales, time off, and an excuse to drink on a Monday—but with it often comes the responsibility of doing the whole barbecue thing. Slaving away in the kitchen just to have your mother-in-law tell you the coleslaw's dry sort of defeats the whole purpose of a day off, doesn't it?

The solution? Outsource.

Why waste time and energy when KFC will hook you up with an entire feast for just $30? In honor of MDW, the Southern-style fast food joint is serving up a food bundle that will feed the whole fam.

The $30 10-Piece Feast gets you: