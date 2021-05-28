KFC's New Feast Bundle Gets You 10 Pieces of Chicken, Sides, Desserts & Drinks for $30
Why not hand off those Memorial Day cooking duties to KFC?
Memorial Day has many perks—such as massive sales, time off, and an excuse to drink on a Monday—but with it often comes the responsibility of doing the whole barbecue thing. Slaving away in the kitchen just to have your mother-in-law tell you the coleslaw's dry sort of defeats the whole purpose of a day off, doesn't it?
Why waste time and energy when KFC will hook you up with an entire feast for just $30? In honor of MDW, the Southern-style fast food joint is serving up a food bundle that will feed the whole fam.
The $30 10-Piece Feast gets you:
- 10 pieces of KFC's Original Recipe Fried Chicken or Extra Crispy Bone-In Chicken
- 2 large sides of mashed potatoes and gravy
- 1 large side of coleslaw
- 4 biscuits
- 4 chocolate chip cookies
- A half-gallon beverage bucket
Of course, if you need to supplement the meal bundle, you can always go the chicken sandwich route—a definite mother-in-law pleaser, if you ask us. KFC debuted its own sammie for the chicken wars earlier this spring, and, according to a reliable source (aka me), it's a real contender against the Fasties Award Winner Popeyes.
"We wanted a chicken sandwich that really lives up to our legacy as the fried chicken experts, so we upgraded ours in every way to make it our best sandwich ever," a spokesperson for the chain told Thrillist in January.
