KFC's Apology Almost Makes Up for It Running Out of Chicken in the UK

KFC ran out of chicken. Yes, this sounds like a bad joke, but it's an actual thing that happened to last week, and it was no joke to the decent, poultry-loving citizens of Britain. And there's only one thing to do when you mess up and disappoint the people who love you: make a joke so funny it distracts them.
The joke KFC landed on, which you can see above, is rearranging the letters of its name. Yes, that doesn't sound as funny when you explain it, but you're not supposed to explain jokes anyway, remember?
This Mojito Hot Toddy Is the Destroyer of Colds
For context here, England experienced a KFC "chicken drought" because the fried chicken chain switched food distributors in an attempt to save money. The delivery partner, however, wasn't able to follow through on its commitment. Around 700 out of the 900 UK KFCs closed at the beginning of the week because there wasn't any to C to KF. And that was not OK.
This was the first (less successful) attempt to lighten the mood:
People were not pleased.
So this time KFC put out a full-page ad apology in the Sun and Metro papers. In it, there's an empty bucket, a pun of sorts, and something a little more whatever-corporations-have-instead-of-a-heartfelt. Here's the full text:
"A chicken restaurant without any chicken. It’s not ideal. Huge apologies to our customers, especially those who travelled out of their way to find we were closed. And endless thanks to our KFC team members and our franchise partners for working tirelessly to improve the situation. It’s been a hell of a week, but we’re making progress, and every day more and more fresh chicken is being delivered to our restaurants. Thank you for bearing with us."
Obviously this isn't the same as actually supplying the chicken the good people of England so rightfully deserve, but at least it was funny.
h/t Grub Street
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.