KFC Is Giving out Free Bucket Meals to Teachers Across the U.S.

While the world is getting worked up over "I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator," Colonel Sanders is apparently getting hot for teacher. KFC announced Thursday that it plans to give 1 million pieces of chicken to educators across America. It's called the Back-to-School Buckets initiative.

Basically, the initiative allows Twitter users to nominate teachers for free bucket meals at KFC, but it's not really a nomination so much as an acquiring of documents. Beginning Thursday, August 20, you can tweet @KFC using the hashtag #KFCback2school and #sweepstakes and a simple online registration form will be directed back to you, which you can then forward along to your teacher friends. Selected teachers will receive a $20 KFC gift card to go towards a bucket meal.

CMO of KFC Andrea Zahumensky said in a press release that, as a working mother of three kids, she has immense respect and appreciation for the teachers who have for months been dressing their top halves and having inevitably existential check-ins with 4-year-olds.

"As teachers prepare for a new school year, whether that's in the classroom or virtually, we wanted to help in a small way by providing the comfort and familiarity of a hot, fresh and delicious bucket meal so they can check dinner off of their to-do lists!" Zahumensky said. They can probably check multiple dinners off their to-do list, actually. KFC holds up remarkably well via delivery, and its glorious leftovers always leave me with a sense that I've cheated God.

The bucket meal, which costs between $20 and $30, is one of the most intricate deals in fast food, in that a multitude of combinations are available to you. For example, a typical bucket meal for four people has eight pieces chicken, two sides and four biscuits, but you can adjust the numbers of each based on how many people -- or how many meals -- you need food for. (FYI, the wedges offered as a side are currently getting replaced nationwide with secret fries).

Nominations will be taken until 11:59pm ET on September 1, 2020. (Check out the official rules here.)

Amid national debate over whether it's safe to reopen schools, teachers are drafting Zoom curricula, separating desks with measuring tape, and screaming at the top of their lungs. It's an incredibly complicated and scary time for our education system, and we're looking forward to seeing the same number of corporate freebies for teachers as there were for healthcare workers.