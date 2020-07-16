KFC's Plant-Based Beyond Fried Chicken Is Coming to More Locations

But now, Californians can get a taste of the 100% meat-free fried chicken for themselves. KFC Is bringing its Beyond Meat collab to restaurants in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and surrounding areas beginning Monday, July 20. But once again this isn't a permanent menu add, so you'll wanna hit up a location ASAP.

In 2019, KFC partnered with Beyond Meat to create a plant-based fried chicken that both looks and tastes damn-near the real thing. After an early trial in Atlanta , it made an appearance across Charlotte, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee markets -- but on an only while supplies last basis.

"I’ve said it before: despite many imitations, the flavor of Kentucky Fried Chicken is one that has never been replicated, until Beyond Fried Chicken," chief marketing officer Andrea Zahumensky said in a statement. "We know the east coast loved it, so we thought we’d give those on the west coast a chance to tell us what they think in an exclusive sneak peek."

While KFC does note the Beyond fried chicken has merely "the attributes of plant-based meat" (i.e. it's not gonna be an exact match), it looks pretty close -- and even pulls apart much like a classic chicken breast. The nuggets are available à la carte or as part of a six or 12-piece combo, which includes a side of those new secret recipe fries and a drink.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with KFC and bring Beyond Fried Chicken to Southern California," Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown said in the press release. "KFC is a true category leader and we are proud to be their partner of choice as they make delicious plant-based chicken more accessible to consumers."