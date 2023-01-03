KFC Is Offering Chicken Pot Pies for Just $5 Right Now
The freshly prepared fan favorites are made with chunky chicken.
If you're looking to mix up your fast food intake, but aren't inclined to increase the amount of money you spend on a meal, KFC's latest deal is for you. The KFC Chicken Pot Pie is available now for just $5.
The pie is freshly prepared and made with bites of fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas, carrots, and covered in sauce and a golden crust.
"We wanted to give folks the ultimate comfort food to cure their post-holiday hangovers," said Nick Chavez, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC US, in a press release. "Our iconic and beloved chicken Pot Pie at just $5 is an open invitation to sit back and ease into the new year with a satisfying meal at an unbeatable price—just for you."
The pies have been on the KFC menu for 30 years, and now you can enjoy it for less than the cost of your morning coffee. You can get the $5 deal in store, online, and through the KFC mobile app.
