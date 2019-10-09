KFC Has New Fried Chicken Wings and You Can Order Them 4 Ways

While you probably associate KFC with family meals of big, steaming buckets of fried chicken breasts and hefty sides of mashed potatoes and mac & cheese, it looks like Colonel Sanders is getting into game day food. The Kentucky fried chicken purveyor announced on Wednesday that it's getting into the Kentucky Fried Wings business -- just in time for peak football season.
The new wings, which land at KFC locations across the country on Thursday, are available four ways: in a classic version, sans sauce; Nashville hot; tangy Buffalo; or sweet and savory BBQ sauce, according to a spokesperson.
“You would be hard pressed to find hot and fresh wings without the wait anywhere else,” Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer at KFC, said in a statement. “Whether you are Team Nashville Hot or Team Honey BBQ, our Kentucky Fried Wings are available on demand, revolutionizing your gameday [sic] dining experience.”
The wings follow a line of new menu items from KFC, including a mac and cheese popcorn chicken bowl and the controversial Cheetos chicken sandwich that divided Twitter with its neon orange glow. The chain has also experimented with vegan plant-based chicken and fried chicken and donuts, both of which we're hoping will get nationwide launches soon.
Like most newly-released fast food items, the KFC wings are only around for a little bit -- until November 24, to be exact. If you'd like to see whether these new wings are a touchdown or a fumble, head to your local KFC and let us know.
