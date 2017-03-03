KFC's "Clean Eating Burger" Tricked a Whole Lot of People

This healthy-looking pile of vegetables is called the "Clean Eating Burger." It's from KFC and it contains two halves of a large cauliflower sprinkled with chia seeds as buns. Inside, you'll find spiralized chicken, unsweetened almond yogurt, "100% British kale," and "ice cube relish." Mmm.

However, it's not a real thing.

For a brief moment, KFC pretended this publicity stunt was a real thing. The prank went deep. They didn't just create something that looks like it would be found on a foodie's Instagram feed next to #blessed, they created a guru. The burger was created in partnership with Figgy Poppleton-Rice. However, Poppleton-Rice is an actress and her social media presence is an absurd, believable ruse.