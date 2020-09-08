You Can Get Free Delivery & Chicken Tenders When You Order KFC on DoorDash

In March, you were cooking every meal with the zeal of an award-winning chef. Your banana bread was from scratch, your ingredients locally sourced, and you had whipped coffee every morning. But this isn't March, and you've probably experienced some kitchen burnout as a result of all that sourdough starter.

Luckily, KFC is expanding its delivery footprint with DoorDash (and giving us free food in the process), so we can hang up our chef's hats for just a bit. To celebrate the fried chicken maker's new partnership, customers can snag 12 free chicken tenders with the purchase of a KFC bucket meal. The promo, which runs between September 8 and September 17, is valid when you order via the website or the mobile app with code KFC12.

"We are always looking for ways to make it easier for our customers to get our world-famous fried chicken delivered right to their table, hot and fresh," chief technology officer for KFC Chris Caldwell said in a statement. "By partnering with DoorDash, we're giving fried chicken fans more ways to feed their cravings and offering one of our best limited-time deals yet -- 12 free chicken tenders with the purchase of select bucket meals."