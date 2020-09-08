You Can Get Free Delivery & Chicken Tenders When You Order KFC on DoorDash
If you needed any more incentive to order in...
In March, you were cooking every meal with the zeal of an award-winning chef. Your banana bread was from scratch, your ingredients locally sourced, and you had whipped coffee every morning. But this isn't March, and you've probably experienced some kitchen burnout as a result of all that sourdough starter.
Luckily, KFC is expanding its delivery footprint with DoorDash (and giving us free food in the process), so we can hang up our chef's hats for just a bit. To celebrate the fried chicken maker's new partnership, customers can snag 12 free chicken tenders with the purchase of a KFC bucket meal. The promo, which runs between September 8 and September 17, is valid when you order via the website or the mobile app with code KFC12.
"We are always looking for ways to make it easier for our customers to get our world-famous fried chicken delivered right to their table, hot and fresh," chief technology officer for KFC Chris Caldwell said in a statement. "By partnering with DoorDash, we're giving fried chicken fans more ways to feed their cravings and offering one of our best limited-time deals yet -- 12 free chicken tenders with the purchase of select bucket meals."
We think teachers deserve some free fried chicken, don’t you? To nominate your favorite teacher for a chance to receive a KFC gift card, head over to Twitter and tweet at @KFC using the hashtags #KFCback2school and #sweepstakes for a link with further instructions. Full promotional rules and entry instructions at link in bio. No Purchase Necessary, 18+, Void Where Prohibited. Ends 9/1/20 at 11:59.
In addition to those chicken tenders, you'll also score free delivery through the deal's end date. So if you needed absolutely anymore justification to order up an entire feast of fried chicken, this is it.
"At a time when more people are enjoying their meals safely from the comfort of their homes, DoorDash’s geographic coverage made us a great fit as KFC looked to expand their off-premise operations. We are proud to be KFC’s largest partner by coverage, serving nearly 75 percent of their locations in the U.S.," vice president of business development at DoorDash Toby Espinosa said in the press release. "43 percent of Americans say they could eat more than ten chicken tenders in one sitting, which is why we are excited to kick off the partnership in a big way with 12 tenders added to their bucket meals. We hope our customers will have even more reason to gather around the table with their families and friends and their favorite bucket and sides."
