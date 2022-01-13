You Can Get a Free Chicken Sandwich from KFC Right Now

We love a good chicken sandwich here at Thrillist, even more so when it's free. Enter KFC's new digital deal, which allows you to get a free Chicken Sandwich when you purchase $12 or more online or through the KFC app.

The brand's Chicken Sandwich features a double-breaded, extra crispy chicken breast on a buttery brioche bun with crispy pickles and your choice of either the Colonel's Mayo or Spicy Sauce. The sandwich also comes in a spicy variety for fans who want to kick things up a notch.

Get your free Chicken Sandwich through February 6, 2022, but don't get too carried away. The offer only allows one free sandwich per day, per account. The free sandwich deal is valid at participating locations nationwide.