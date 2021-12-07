Win A Stay at KFC’s Luxury Cabin, Which Smells Like Its Famous Fried Chicken
And if you don't win, you can still make your home smell finger-lickin' good.
For the third year in a row, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, created in partnership between Enviro-Log and KFC, is available to fill your home with the inviting, delicious scent of the chain's extra crispy fried chicken.
But this year, there's also an opportunity to snag a KFC-themed vacation. One lucky winner will be treated to a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin in Kentucky. The entire place will be decorated in KFC decor, and the cabin includes a built-in bar, outdoor kitchen, pool, hot tub, and theater room. There will even be a gourmet KFC meal served.
To enter, all you have to do is purchase a KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Walmart.com and scan the unique QR code on the packaging. Then, enter your information on the site before December 31, 2021. At the very least, you'll walk away with a chicken-scented log, and at most, you'll get a magical weekend away in the KFC cabin.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.