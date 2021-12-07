Win A Stay at KFC’s Luxury Cabin, Which Smells Like Its Famous Fried Chicken

For the third year in a row, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, created in partnership between Enviro-Log and KFC, is available to fill your home with the inviting, delicious scent of the chain's extra crispy fried chicken.

But this year, there's also an opportunity to snag a KFC-themed vacation. One lucky winner will be treated to a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin in Kentucky. The entire place will be decorated in KFC decor, and the cabin includes a built-in bar, outdoor kitchen, pool, hot tub, and theater room. There will even be a gourmet KFC meal served.