You Can Get a Half Gallon of Soda for Free at KFC Right Now
Say hello to a free Beverage Bucket.
In case you missed it, KFC decided to lean into its very American brand identity and start selling literal buckets of soda back into 2021. The novelty has stuck around and is now a part of the fast food joint's latest meal deal.
Through September 11, you can snag a free Beverage Bucket, which is half a gallon of soda, with any 12- or 16-piece meal bundles at participating locations, the Fast Food Post reports.
Here are the participating meals:
- 12-piece Meal (variety): three drums, three thighs, three breasts, and three wings with three large sides and six biscuits
- 12-piece Meal (drum & thigh): six drums and six thighs with three large sides and six biscuits
- 12-piece Tenders Meal: 12 Extra Crispy Tenders with three large sides, six dipping sauces, and six biscuits
- 16-piece Meal (variety): four drums, four thighs, four breasts, and four wings with four large sides and eight biscuits
- 16-piece Tenders Meal: 6 Extra Crispy Tenders with three large sides, three dipping sauces, and six biscuits.
Meal prices vary between $31.49 and $40.99 at KFC locations across the US.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.