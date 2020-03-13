KFC Is Offering Free Food Delivery Now Through April. Here's How to Order.

Whether you stress-ate all your work from home snacks in a matter of 24 hours or are craving that Fried Chicken & Donut Sandwich (but not willing to brave a trip out), fear not. KFC is hooking us up.
In partnership with Grubhub and Seamless, the fried chicken chain is slashing delivery fees so you can dine on the Colonel's best without leaving the comforts of your home. The promo is available starting Saturday, March 14, 2020, and will run through April 26.
All you need to order is a Grubhub/Seamless account. According to the company, a service fee and small order fee will apply on orders less than $12, but that's just more reason to pile your virtual cart high. Throw in some Nashville Hot Chicken, extra crispy tenders, or a combo or two. The delivery fee will be waived automatically at checkout.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, delivery companies -- like Seamless and Grubhub -- are implementing added safety measures to ensure the safety of their employees and customers. A spokesperson for both provided the following statement:
"This is obviously a complex and fast-moving situation. We are focused on prioritizing the health and safety of our drivers, diners, restaurant partners and employees during this challenging time. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, including assessing and analyzing the potential impact on our business."
