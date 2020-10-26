KFC's Fried Chicken-Scented Firelog Is Back for the Holidays

Though it might not be whip out the advent calendar and cue up Bing Crosby season just yet, the holidays are in fact approaching. It's perfectly acceptable to start toying with the idea of decorating. And while one might think that six-foot Fraser fir you've been eying is the most important purchase to make, that person would be wrong. KFC is bringing back its fried chicken-scented firelog, because nothing says "fa la la" like your entire house smelling of the fast food joint.

The seasonal fave, which is set to be released Monday, was designed in partnership with Enviro-log to mimic the aroma of the brand's iconic 11 herbs and spices. But unlike years past, you'll be able to score yours at Walmart. The retail giant is selling the fried chicken-scented firelogs for $15.88 a pop.

"For the past two years we have warmed the hearts and homes of our fried-chicken fans during the holiday season with our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog," KFC US CMO Andrea Zahumensky said in a press release. "Although this year may look different, we hope that by expanding our exclusive partnership with Enviro-Log and Walmart, people can once again grab a fried-chicken scented firelog, order a bucket of chicken from KFC, and savor the tastes, smells and warmth of what has become our favorite holiday tradition."