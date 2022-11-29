Funnel Cake Fries Are Being Tested by KFC

In a move of bold innovation that genuinely inspires me, KFC is giving the french fry a sweet spin. The company announced that it will be testing Funnel Cake Fries in regions across the United States.

The new creation is inspired by the inside of funnel cakes at the local fair. The Funnel Cake Fries will have a warm, fluffy interior and crispy crunch on the outside, and they'll also be coated in powdered sugar. The fries are only available in stores in select regions for a limited time.

For now, the regions that will have the new Funnel Cake Fries will be Kansas City, St. Louis, Omaha, northwestern Arkansas and southeastern Oklahoma, according to Chew Boom. To explore store locations in each region, head to KfcFunnelFries.com.

The rest of us will just have to hope that KFC is generous enough to share the new item with more of us soon.