KFC Is Releasing a 'Gravy Lovers' Chicken Sandwich Just in Time for Thanksgiving
If you love a leftovers sandwich, you'll love this.
Thanksgiving is not Thanksgiving without the gravy, be it regular or enhanced. KFC is doubling down on that theory and introducing an all-new chicken sandwich primed for the holidays.
The Gravy Lovers Sandwich, which is hitting menus for a limited time, features the chain's signature hand-breaded chicken piled with Monterey jack cheese, creamy mayo, and an indented hash brown (more on that in a moment) on a lightly toasted potato bun. It's served with, yep, you guessed it, a side of gravy, Fast Food Post reports.
As for that indented hash brown, according to the outlet, it serves as a bowl, so you can fill it with gravy and let it pour out on the sides of the sandwich. Sort of genius, no?
Now that I've buttered you up with the good news, I do have something to tell you. The Gravy Lovers Sandwich is available exclusively in Canada.
You can snag the limited-edition sandwich for $10.80 CAD, which totals about $8.08 USD. Though, if you're traveling all the way to Canada, we'd recommend springing for the combo, at least. You can get the Gravy Lovers Sandwich with fries and a regular drink for $9.71 USD. The Gravy Lovers Sandwich Box Meal, however, takes things one step further and pairs the sandwich with gravy, popcorn chicken, fries, salad, one regular drink, and one dip for $11.95 USD.
And if a trip isn't in the cards, you'll have to keep your eyes out for some copycat recipes.