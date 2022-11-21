KFC Is Releasing a 'Gravy Lovers' Chicken Sandwich Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is not Thanksgiving without the gravy, be it regular or enhanced. KFC is doubling down on that theory and introducing an all-new chicken sandwich primed for the holidays.

The Gravy Lovers Sandwich, which is hitting menus for a limited time, features the chain's signature hand-breaded chicken piled with Monterey jack cheese, creamy mayo, and an indented hash brown (more on that in a moment) on a lightly toasted potato bun. It's served with, yep, you guessed it, a side of gravy, Fast Food Post reports.

As for that indented hash brown, according to the outlet, it serves as a bowl, so you can fill it with gravy and let it pour out on the sides of the sandwich. Sort of genius, no?