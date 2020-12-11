KFC's New Holiday Deal Gets You 6 Free Chicken Tenders

Whether you’re going home for the holidays (to be clear, that’s not advisable) or staying put, you can expect to be spending a lot of time in the kitchen once again. That said, you probably don’t feel like doing much cooking in the meantime. Enter delivery apps like Uber Eats, which will bring you your favorite foods, like KFC, for a small price.

Speaking of KFC and Uber Eats, the companies are teaming up for a new promotion just in time for the holidays. KFC is offering chicken enthusiasts six free tenders when they order $20 or more worth of food through Uber Eats, according to a press release. The offer is good from December 13 to December 19, so get it while it’s hot.

If you’re home alone you’ll get a few meals out of the deal. If you live with roommates or family, you’ll get a night off from the kitchen and dishes. Hard to find anything to complain about there.

Need another reason to justify your KFC craving? First of all, you absolutely don’t, but here’s one good reason to order from the Colonel on December 13: A Recipe for Seduction, KFC’s upcoming romance flick on Lifetime. The mini-movie is billed as a 15-minute first-of-its-kind short film full of mystery, trickery, romance, and drama.

“We’re no stranger to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken scented Firelog. But let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken?” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC’s Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release. “‘A Recipe For Seduction’ is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after.” The mini-movie stars Mario Lopez as Colonel Harland Sanders.

A Recipe For Seduction is set to air on Lifetime Sunday, December 13, at 12 pm ET/PT, so plan your delivery order accordingly. If you do miss it, though, you can find the film for free by visiting this link through the holiday season.