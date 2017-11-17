This Colonel Sanders Pod Is the Weirdest Place to Eat Fried Chicken

This holiday season, all it will take to detox from the barrage of insipid trolling and inane content splattered across the web is a $10,000 digital escape pod from Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Yes, for roughly the price of a new mid-sized sedan, you can enter the warm embrace of seclusion from the online chaos with KFC's Internet Escape Pod, which comfortably fits "four adults and a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken," according to KFC. Weirdly, or not so weirdly depending upon your familiarity with isolation tents, the escape pod has a long, spindly-legged Colonel Sanders
humping it laying on top, watching your every move. KFC hopes the tent will help you escape the onslaught of Cyber Monday deals this year, if you have an extra $10,000.
The Controversial Legend of the Woman Who Invented Buffalo Wings
The dome is marketed as an impenetrable fortress against the internet, which will likely still find a way to infiltrate your quarters if you're close to a router. After all, the tent has no special powers. But the material guarding you against the digital world is a combination of steel, stainless steel and a mesh covering that blankets the pod's exterior. The Colonel Sanders enveloping the whole structure is "made from 8 pound high-density architectural foam and enamel paint," according to the item's description.
KFC's Director of Advertising, George Felix, thinks the $10,000 isolation tent is the best way to nest yourself in an internet-free cocoon this holiday season. Again, if you have an extra $10,000 lying around.
“We’ve come up with several technologically advanced, creative experiences for our customers and fans this year," he said in a statement. "But even we feel the burden of technology during the holiday season. So we decided to go in the opposite direction and create an anti technology product, using technology, to help one lucky buyer literally escape the holiday chaos."
And if no one wants to shell out that much money for a Colonel Sanders tent, maybe KFC could just send their isolation dome to this guy.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.