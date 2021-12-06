KFC Is Bringing DC's Iconic Mambo Sauce to Menus

Capital City's iconic mambo sauce—a sweet-meets-tangy recipe that's dominated the Washington food scene—is joining KFC menus beyond just the District. As part of a trial run, the primed-for-dunking condiment is also hitting Dallas and Atlanta outposts.

The fast food joint is partnering with Capital City, a Black- and female-owned business operated by Arsha Jones, to offer its Sweet Hot Capital City mambo sauce.

"KFC has given Capital City a huge opportunity to highlight a culture that many don't get a chance to experience," CEO and co-founder of Capital City Arsha Jones said in a press release. "When visitors think of Washington, D.C., they envision museums, government, and politics, but there's a huge community just beyond those few blocks that has a rich history filled with styles, music, lingo and food all our own. We are proud to be able to partner with KFC to share our culture with more people."