KFC Is Making Pizza with a Fried Chicken Crust

KFC, apparently, is not to be outdone by its sister chain, Taco Bell. Just days after T-Bell unleashed its monstrous Naked Chicken Chalupa nationwide, KFC announced it too has created an abominable new stunt food out of fried chicken: a pizza. Really.

Fried chicken is, of course, delicious. And pizza should be its own damn food group at this point. But combining the two foods is madness and, well, it admittedly sounds delicious. It's called Chizza, and basically, it’s a piece of boneless fried chicken that comes topped with ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese sauce, and pizza sauce. That’s right: the fried chicken is the crust and we’re not even mad about it.