KFC Now Has Finger Napkins to Protect You From Fried Chicken Grease

Amazingly, fast food restaurants will always find ways to revolutionize how people consume burgers and fries, occasionally with disastrous results. But a recent "innovation" from KFC Japan is surely at the forefront of fried chicken and modern technology.

KFC is giving out finger napkins to protect customers from fried chicken grease. Yes, these are fried chicken condoms that slip over your index finger and thumb while you pick apart wings, legs and thighs. They’re meant to shield you from the perils of grease, so you can pair chicken gristle with an air of sophistication and class, or something.