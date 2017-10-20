Food & Drink

There's Something Hilarious About the KFC Twitter Account You Probably Missed

In the world of fast food social media accounts, KFC isn't necessarily the chain you turn to for pithy humor. Wendy's kind of wears the crown. Though, some of its rivals try to tussle every now and then.

Sure, some of the Colonel Sanders commercials have been funny.  (Jim Gaffigan, Norm Macdonald, and Darrell Hammond, in particular, were good.) But the chicken chain might deserve a bonus high five. KFC has buried a joke on its Twitter account. It was Twitter user @edgette22 who noticed the oddity.

Yup. The Colonel only follows 11 people, and they're all Spice Girls or guys named Herb. 

If you're not privy to KFC lore, the original recipe for the Colonel's fried chicken includes 11 herbs and spices. The recipe was long a secret, but it most likely doesn't include Scary Spice and Herb Alpert. If you're keeping track at home, some believe the recipe has been outed. (White pepper, thyme, salt, basil, oregano, celery salt, black pepper, dried mustard, paprika, garlic salt, and ground ginger.)

Whoever did this deserves a raise. Good job, KFC social media person. Good job.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

