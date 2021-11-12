KFC Sees Your Ugly Sweater & Raises You a Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger

Temperatures are dropping, and there's no denying winter is on its way. Just thinking about it's enough to give you a chill, but KFC is here to help keep you warm all winter long. The chicken chain is rolling out a must-have cold-weather accessory, and you're going to want to get your hands on one.

The Colonel is introduced a limited-edition Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger. If you hadn't gathered from the name, it's a one-of-a-kind knitted sweater of sorts featuring festive KFC-themed holiday designs. It fits right over your chicken bucket and has slots for you to slip your hands into to keep your fingers—and your fried chicken—nice and toasty.