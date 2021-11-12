KFC Sees Your Ugly Sweater & Raises You a Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger
This merch is next level.
Temperatures are dropping, and there's no denying winter is on its way. Just thinking about it's enough to give you a chill, but KFC is here to help keep you warm all winter long. The chicken chain is rolling out a must-have cold-weather accessory, and you're going to want to get your hands on one.
The Colonel is introduced a limited-edition Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger. If you hadn't gathered from the name, it's a one-of-a-kind knitted sweater of sorts featuring festive KFC-themed holiday designs. It fits right over your chicken bucket and has slots for you to slip your hands into to keep your fingers—and your fried chicken—nice and toasty.
Customers who ordered a qualifying KFC bucket meal for delivery or pickup through KFC's website or app could claim a free Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger of their own. The deal was only good for two days and needed to be claimed today for shipping in December. That said, if you're still interested you may be able to snag one of the unclaimed ones or grab one on the resale market.
But if you still can't snag one, you can enjoy some chicken in a limited-edition holiday bucket, which land back in restaurants nationwide this month. This year's holiday theme is "Winter Chickenland," which features a chicken-themed take on the holiday season.