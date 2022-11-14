KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.

Beginning November 14, fried chicken fans can snag any of KFC's Famous Bowls for just $5. You know, the ones from the commercials that send your cholesterol skyrocketing just by the mere sight of them? But hey, winter is primetime for comfort food, so no judgment here. Or, if you decide to go big and order a whole bucket of crispy poultry, you'll be graced with an all-new commemorative design.

Here are the details on the full lineup:



$5 KFC Famous Bowls: This starts with creamy mashed potatoes that are topped off with popcorn chicken and a sprinkling of sweet corn and finished with a drizzle of homestyle gravy and shredded cheese. You can also order a spicy version made with Nashville hot sauce.

KFC's 12-piece and 16-piece meals: These big meals also include six free cookies and are served in the holiday bucket mentioned above. The chicken that is. Not the cookies.

KFC Holiday Bucket: These are beautiful buckets adorned with the phrase "Sharing is Caring" that include a variety of holiday-themed illustrations.

KFC's holiday specials are available to order at participating locations, online at KFC.com, or on the company's app.