This TikToker Explains How He Got a Whole Chicken Bucket of KFC's Mac & Cheese

Next time someone criticizes something you did, remind them of all the things you didn't do. Remind them that, actually, there's an infinite number of ridiculous things you never even considered doing, like setting their house on fire... or ordering a bucket of KFC mac & cheese.

And, yes, it's really possible to order an entire bucket of the popular fast food side. We know that because, this week, a fan challenged TikToker Allen Ferrell to go to the KFC drive-thru and make this absurd order. Ferrell has developed a reputation for making ridiculous drive-thru requests, and although he first asked the mac & cheese challenger "what is wrong with you?" he went ahead and did it. And it cost only $20. The video has more than six million views as of this writing.

KFC has not yet responded to our line of inquiry, but Ferrell said the bucket was a catering option.

"They were surprised at first, but then the manager came over and rang it up as a catering order for $19, and I was all set," he said. "Considering a large mac and cheese is [around] $4, I was so surprised to hear it was only $19."

Ferrel managed to eat half of the massive mac before giving the rest to his brothers.

"There was definitely 10 portions of a large mac order in there," he said. "I’d say if you have a large family and usually order several large macs, save some money and try this out."

While I don't recommend getting this massive, half-heartedly sealed bucket of cheesy pasta delivered, I think it makes for the perfect dread snack to inhale in your car as you contemplate the state of the world. Try it! :)