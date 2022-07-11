KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5

While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not officially hitting menus until July 18, fans can get early access today. The exclusive offer is available in the KFC mobile app and KFC.com . The $5 favorite features the chain's decadent cheddar mac & cheese topped with popcorn chicken and a three-cheese blend.

"Mac and Cheese has a [big] following, and bowl food is a trend that isn't going away anytime soon," KFC CMO Andrea Zahumensky said in 2019. "So, it made perfect sense to call up a favorite side dish to the big leagues, in a way that only we could, with Mac and Cheese Bowls."

If you want to add more kick to the mix, the Spicy KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl features Colonel's spicy chicken smothered in Nashville hot sauce.

To celebrate the return, KFC is queuing up free delivery on all online or in-app orders through July 24.