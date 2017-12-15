The Smallest KFC in the World Makes Insanely Tiny Fried Chicken

Food & Drink

It's a big ol', scary world out there, and this isn't an easy time to be in it. You deserve a break: a visit to a simpler, smaller place. The Big Rock Candy Mountains are so last century, so where do you go for a break from the horror of real life? You go to this tiny KFC kitchen. Watch the video above of person-sized hands preparing a chipmunk-sized KFC meal and you'll see exactly what we mean.

After a bit of lobby jazz, all you hear is the sound of a tiny chicken wing dropping into a bitty basket. A cup fit for a mouse is filled with Dr Pepper. A cookie the size of a button smiles out at you from a place where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts. Would that we could live among the shallow deep fryers and cash registers too small even for Monopoly money!

This video/act of public service was created to announce the opening of the "World's Smallest KFC" in Portland, Oregon on December 16, which means THIS IS A REAL PLACE AND YOU CAN MAKE A PILGRIMAGE THERE.

If you end up making the trip, just remember you'll have to remain a normal-size person. We were only meant to visit the World's Smallest KFC, not live there.

James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist who longs to live among the little chicken. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.

