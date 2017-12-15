The Smallest KFC in the World Makes Insanely Tiny Fried Chicken

It's a big ol', scary world out there, and this isn't an easy time to be in it. You deserve a break: a visit to a simpler, smaller place. The Big Rock Candy Mountains are so last century, so where do you go for a break from the horror of real life? You go to this tiny KFC kitchen. Watch the video above of person-sized hands preparing a chipmunk-sized KFC meal and you'll see exactly what we mean.
After a bit of lobby jazz, all you hear is the sound of a tiny chicken wing dropping into a bitty basket. A cup fit for a mouse is filled with Dr Pepper. A cookie the size of a button smiles out at you from a place where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts. Would that we could live among the shallow deep fryers and cash registers too small even for Monopoly money!
A Crowded Subway Car Staged a Makeshift Graduation for a Kid Who Just Missed His
This video/act of public service was created to announce the opening of the "World's Smallest KFC" in Portland, Oregon on December 16, which means THIS IS A REAL PLACE AND YOU CAN MAKE A PILGRIMAGE THERE.
If you end up making the trip, just remember you'll have to remain a normal-size person. We were only meant to visit the World's Smallest KFC, not live there.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.