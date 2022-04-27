Celebrate Mother's Day This Year with a Bouquet of Fried Chicken from KFC

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and for the mom-loving holiday KFC has prepared a special gift for moms this year, a Kentucky Fried Buckquet.

So what exactly is a Kentucky Fried Buckquet? Well, as the name suggests, it's a cross between a bucket of chicken and a bouquet. This year for Mother's Day, KFC is partnering with Proflowers to give fans the option to order a free Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit that features 12 colorful and vibrant roses, a glass vase, and a KFC vase applique, eight skewers, and a card. There is one catch here though—the chicken is sold separately.

The brand suggests that fans order the KFC Sides Lovers Meal to celebrate mom on her big day. The meal comes with eight Extra Crispy tenders or eight pieces of KFC Fried Chicken, four freshly baked biscuits, and your choice of three large sides like the brand's Secret Recipe Fries, mac 'n cheese, cole slaw, and mashed potatoes with or without gravy, and more.

Although fried chicken and Mother's Day may seem like an odd combo, the holiday is actually a pretty big one for the brand. According to KFC, it sells nearly 400,000 buckets of fried chicken each Mother's Day. The holiday is also the chain's most significant day for online ordering and delivery.

To put together the Mother's Day Buckquet, fans will have to order exclusively from the KFC mobile app or KFC.com from May 1 to May 3, 2022. When selecting the Sides Lovers Meal, the Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit will come up as an add-on option. It's time to stop and smell the flowers and chicken this Mother’s Day.