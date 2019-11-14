KFC Has New Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles, Including a Sandwich Version

We thought KFC had found the perfect marriage of menu items when it combined fried chicken and mac & cheese to deliver in the new bowls it released this summer. But we were wrong. KFC had something else up its sleeve. Something much hotter.
On Thursday, KFC announced it's adding Nashville Hot Fried Chicken and Waffles, an irresistible melody of spicy, syrupy, and crunchy, to its menu. It comes in the form of strips served with waffles or as a sandwich with waffles as buns, a spokesperson told Thrillist.
"Our Nashville Hot Fried Chicken and Chicken and Waffles are arguably two of the biggest fried chicken innovations of all time," Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer of KFC US, said in a statement. "Now we're combining them into one amazing union that's sure to be the next big thing in America."
KFC didn't invent Nasvhille hot chicken, or chicken and waffles, but it did make it accessible nationwide. The new chicken and waffle meals, and their price points, are as follows:
- Single breast, two-piece thigh, and drum or or three piece tenders with a waffle and syrup for $6.49
- Two waffles and syrups with two-piece white meat, three-piece dark meat, or four-piece tenders and a drink for $8.49
- Waffle chicken sandwich with chicken breast filet for $5.99 alone or $7.99 for a combo
Better news? You can get free delivery on any KFC order through Grubhub, Seamless, or kfc.com from now until November 24, so if you're eager for some hot chicken and waffles or a new and different take on chicken sandwich mania then consider your prayers answered.
