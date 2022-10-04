KFC Is Testing Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps at More Than 50 Locations

KFC is offering a new item at select locations in and around Atlanta, Georgia. Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps will be available for $3 and come in three varieties. The wraps will only be available for a limited time, so if you want to try the menu item, you’ll need to act fast.

The options available are the Classic Chicken Wrap, the Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap, and the Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap.

The Classic Chicken Wrap comes with a hand-breaded Extra Crispy Tender, crunchy pickles, and creamy mayo, all wrapped in a warm tortilla. The Mac & Cheese Wrap comes with that same tender, along with mac & cheese and a three-cheese blend. Finally, the Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap pairs the tender with KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce, and crispy pickles.

You can find the complete list of locations offering these new wrap options here.