KFC Has a New Version of Sporks Meant for Your Fingers

Sporks are a great invention. They allow utensil users to scoop and stab food interchangeably, which occasionally makes me wonder why they aren't more of a household staple. But now, the versatile plastic utensil is getting a fun tweak with the new KFC Finger Sporks.

KFC, the company that helped put sporks on the map in the 1970s when Colonel Harland Sanders adopted them as the utensil of choice for all of his Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants, is remixing the three-pronged utensils. As the name suggests, the new Finger Sporks are made to fit over users' fingers snuggly instead of being held. To use the new spork creation, all fans have to do is place a finger in the KFC Finger Spork, dip said finger into your desired side item, and then eat.

If you're wondering how you can get a finger into one of these cool new sporks, look no further. Fans interested in getting a KFC Finger Spork can order a KFC Sides Lovers Meal via the KFC mobile app, KFC.com, or at participating KFC locations starting June 21 through July 12 to receive two free KFC Finger Sporks, while supplies last.