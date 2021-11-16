KFC Won’t Make You Wait In a Drive-Thru Line This Holiday Season

There's a certain build-up of anticipation while waiting in the drive-thru line to place your order and receive your food. It is kind of like watching Pride & Prejudice (2005), being mesmerized by the wait, the tension, the uncertainty of it all. But while watching Mr. Darcy fumble his way through the mechanics of romance is perennially entertaining, waiting 45 minutes for fast food is less enjoyable.

KFC, aware that wait times are too long, is taking the Victorian angst out of the whole ordeal. The fried chicken chain is introducing Quick Pick-Up, a way to bypass the lines so you can get your chicken buckets at 21st-century speeds.

"Quick Pick-Up is changing the game by making fast food even more convenient and easy for busy customers," said Kevin Hochman, the president of KFC US, in a press release. "Santa may not be able to give you the gift of time this holiday season, but KFC can."

Like other fast food chains that have recently adopted alternatives to drive-thru lanes, KFC orders placed on the KFC website or app can be selected for pick-up. Customers getting pick-up orders will also have dedicated parking spaces, so there will be no need to circle the lot to find a spot. Then all you have to do is walk in and grab your order. To encourage this new ordering method, KFC is giving customers a free large order of Secret Recipe Fries with any $5 purchase placed through the app or the website.