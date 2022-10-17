KFC Just Released a Tangy New Sauce Nationwide

Usually, when someone wants to indicate that two people go together well, the food analogy deployed is something along the lines of peanut butter and jelly or bread and butter.

At KFC, they say a perfect pairing is Buffalo and Ranch. I can't say I disagree. To celebrate the launch of the new Buffalo Ranch sauce, which is now available at KFC locations nationwide, the chain partnered with Tinder to help two people go on the ultimate date.

"The internet has already called buffalo sauce and ranch one of the best combinations ever made, so we've combined spicy and cool into perfect Buffalo Ranch harmony," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC US, in a press release. "With the matchmaking magic at Tinder, we're hoping to help some sauce-loving singles find the buffalo on their ranch."

To enter to win, you can take the What's Your Sauce Style quiz on Tinder starting on October 21. You must be at least 21 to enter and live in the US. The contest will close on November 13. After completing the quiz, users will be able to enter to win a VIP backstage experience with KFC Ambassador Jack Harlow. It will include two tickets, an all-expenses paid trip, and a romantic KFC meal for two.

Even if you don't win, you'll still be able to order a Tinder Tenders meal bundle. It will be available to order exclusively through KFC.com or the KFC app. The meal has six Extra Crispy Tenders, two sides, two warm and flaky biscuits, two medium beverages, and KFC's new Buffalo Ranch sauce. Whether you're taking out a new boo or your BFF, the deal seems like a good bet to fill people up.

And whether you're looking to feed yourself or a whole family, you don't have to worry about the Buffalo Ranch sauce going anywhere. KFC confirms that the sauce will be a permanent part of the finger-lickin' good lineup.