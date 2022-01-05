KFC's Plant-Based Chicken Will Finally Be Available Nationwide

Soon fans will be able to get their hands on finger-licking good plant-based chicken from KFC. The fast food restaurant chain is dropping the new Beyond Fried Chicken in partnership with Beyond Meat.

KFC and Beyond Meat have worked together for two years to develop this new product, which was explicitly designed with KFC lovers in mind to include the same bold spices and delicious flavor found in all of KFC's chicken.

At locations nationwide, fans can get their hands on KFC's Beyond Fried Chicken starting January 10, 2022. The new chicken will be served with your choice of KFC dipping sauce and is available as part of KFC's first-ever plant-based combo meal. The combo meal comes with a drink, Secret Recipe Fries, and the new chicken in six or 12-piece orders with prices starting at $6.99.