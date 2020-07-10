KFC Is Handing Out 'Secret Recipe' Fries for 30 Cents on Monday

If you're questioning why National French Fries Day exists, consider diving deeper into human history, because the Paleolithic people literally ate French fries. Yes, our ancestors walked to the fire to cooked starch plants, so that we could run to KFC and snatch up some 30-cent Secret Recipe fries, available in celebration of the fry holiday on Monday.

Here's the deal: On July 13 only, you can get an individual order of new Secret Recipe fries at the "throwback pricing" of 30 cents, the company announced in a press release.

"KFC is taking us back to a time 50 years ago when fries were on its menu for just 30 cents," a spokesperson for the company said. The rep did not mention the price of charred rhizomes from caves 120,000 years ago, but we safely assume they were even cheaper.

If you're wondering whether KFC's longtime potato wedges are included in the holiday deal, I have some bad news. KFC discontinued its potato wedges and replaced them with these Secret Recipe fries in recent weeks. As for the new fries, they are certainly... flavorful. To come up with the recipe, the company tested 10 different cuts of fries and seasoning combinations and ended up using KFC Australia's blend of herbs and spices. The results left me a bit confused.

Last week I taste tasted the Secret Recipe fries and concluded that they didn't make the list of best fast food fries, nor did it make the list of things I'd spend loose change on. But take my opinion about its lack of sodium with a grain of salt; I later got an email from Chris Frezza, a food YouTuber I'd quoted in the piece, who told me it was worth trying fresher fries if I was looking for a better experience.

Note that you'll need to purchase something else to get the deal (we recommend the fried chicken sandwich, which ranks number No. 5 on a list of its fast food competition).