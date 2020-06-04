KFC Is Ditching Potato Wedges for New 'Secret Recipe' Fries
The fried chicken chain is upping its potato game.
Last year, KFC started testing its new secret recipe fries, which come dusted in the same 11 herbs and spices as its iconic fried chicken. Now, after debuting in select restaurants, the southern-style chain has decided to take the menu addition nationwide. The only problem? The chicken chain's cutting potato wedges from the menu as a result.
"We can confirm that KFC's Secret Recipe Fries (tested last year) are rolling out nationally to replace wedges," a rep for KFC told Thrillist via email on Thursday. "While we know there are wedge-lovers out there who may be disappointed, consumer response to our Secret Recipe Fries during the test and the rollout has been overwhelmingly positive."
If you're as devastated as some (read: me) about potato wedges exiting menus, at least we can find solace in what's to come -- and I don't just mean those new fries. KFC is also introducing a brand-new fried chicken sandwich in hopes of rivaling the Fasties award-winner from Popeyes.
In May, the chain announced the arrival of a "bigger and better" sandwich, arriving as part of a test launch in select Florida restaurants for now.
“We wanted a chicken sandwich that really lives up to our legacy as the fried-chicken experts and, let’s face it, ours wasn’t the one to beat,” chief marketing officer Andrea Zahumensky said in a press release. "[Our food innovation team] left no stone unturned. They tested pickles with eight variations of thickness and brines before we landed on our pickle. And for our perfect brioche bun, we collaborated with six different bakeries."
While personally I'm skeptical anything could beat out Popeyes damn near perfect fried chicken sandwich, I'm willing to try as many as it takes to find out.
