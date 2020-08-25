KFC Just Dropped Its Famous 'Finger Lickin' Good' Slogan Worldwide

KFC just announced that its famous "finger lickin' good" tagline, which played a major role in both chicken advertisements and a horny Colonel Sanders video game, will be shelved globally due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation -- having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, in a press release on Monday. "While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

This tremendous feat of self-awareness reminds me of when, in 2018, Nebraska changed its slogan to "Honestly, it's not for everyone." In this *time of uncertainty,* consumers need humor that is blunt and authentic, and brands that will joke it to us straight -- can we lick our fingers or not? (Also, do I need to sanitize my apples? Help me, Whole Foods.)

The company's decision to drop the slogan around the world actually comes months after it discontinued its use in the United States. KFC actually paused its use of the tagline stateside back in March, according to a company spokesperson. Thankfully, "finger lickin' good" won't be banned permanently.

"And for all those fans, don’t worry -- the slogan will be back," KFC said in the press release. "Just when the time is right."

In the meantime, I'll be holed up in my apartment, rocking myself to sleep, compulsively whispering when the time is right.