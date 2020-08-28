News KFC's New Meal Deal Gets You Tenders and Secret Recipe Fries The chain's new bundle pairs its new Secret Recipes with chicken tenders.

KFC

When we first tasted KFC's new Secret Fries, which are made with the same 11 herbs and spices as the chain's fried chicken, when they debuted in July, we recommended not eating them on their own. You'll end up enjoying them more with, say, a few crispy chicken strips. Now, KFC has made it easier and cheaper to do exactly that. The chain, which was recently ditched its iconic "finger lickin' good" slogan due to the pandemic, is now serving what's dubbed the $5.49 Tenders & Fries meal. The bundle deal features three Extra Crispy Tenders, an order of Secret Recipe fries, a medium drink, biscuit, and dipping sauce -- all for the price that's right in its name.

I’ve finally done it—I fried the perfect fry. You can’t rush greatness, folks. Try my Secret Recipe Fries now in a Tenders meal for only $5.49. Order ahead, swing by any drive-thru, or get contactless delivery at https://t.co/LRobd1LxIL. Price and participation may vary. pic.twitter.com/fZfPC8azg1 — KFC (@kfc) August 24, 2020

KFC claims the fries are seasoned with its mysterious blend of herbs and spices, but as we pointed out in our aforementioned review, turns out they could use a bit more salt. You may recall that the fries formally replaced the chain's longtime potato wedges (RIP) when they debuted this summer. Sauces options include Finger Lickin’ Good Sauce, Honey BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard, Creamy Buffalo, Sweet N’ Tangy, and Buttermilk Ranch. As for the chicken strips and biscuit included in the meal, well, you probably know what those are like. That's not all the Colonel has been up to lately. The company recently announced it's donating a million pieces of fried chicken to teachers as they head into an uncertain school year amid the pandemic. KFC is also highlighting that it's drive-thrus are open for safe ordering as well as contact-free delivery via seamless.