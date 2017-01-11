News

Baby Elephant Rescues Drowning Man Because They're Friends

No, this baby elephant isn't training to be an extra on the Baywatch reboot, it's just so full of love it couldn't help itself. 

A young elephant named Kham Lha at the Elephant Nature Park in Thailand saw one of the park's Save Elephant Foundation volunteers, Darrick Thomson, splashing in the river. Thomson wasn't in danger, but his submerged floating, yelling, and kicking indicated to Kham Lha that he was in distress and required a fearless hero to save the day.

Kham Lha was that hero. The elephant charged into the river. Even though Thomson wasn't actually in danger, the elephant saw him all the way to the far sure to ensure that he made it out of the water safely.

The video was posted to YouTube by the channel Elephant News, who wrote, "This is can show us that, when we treat animal[s] with love, they always paid love back to us." If Kham Lha will save a man from drowning, just imagine what the elephant in Operation Dumbo Drop would do for Danny Glover. 

